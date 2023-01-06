Entertainment Celebrity Overjoyed Ash Barty reveals she’s about to become a mum
Updated:
Live

Overjoyed Ash Barty reveals she’s about to become a mum

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Retired tennis champion Ash Barty will not defend her Australian Open crown this month but continues to draw headlines, announcing she is about to become a mum.

The 26-year-old revealed her baby joy on social media on Friday night.

Barty posted a photo on Instagram of her dog Origi with a pair of baby shoes.

“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Barty wrote in a caption including a baby emoji.

“Origi already the protective big sister.”

Her golf-professional partner Garry Kissick also posted on Instagram a photo of the baby shoes with the dog and a baby-sized Liverpool soccer kit with the caption “Little Red, 2023” and a baby emoji.

The three-time grand-slam champion’s news comes nine months after she shocked the tennis world by quitting the sport seven weeks after ending Australia’s 44-year singles title drought in Melbourne.

-AAP

 

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is Jeremy Renner in hospital.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner treated to hospital ‘spa day’ after close encounter with snow plough
grassfires nsw
Australia faces new threat as La Niña fades and a major change looms in our weather
Elvis Express Parkes
Top videos: Fanatics board the Elvis Express for Parkes’ zany annual festival
AUKUS submarine deal sails into a storm as US pollies say shipyards can’t handle extra work
madonna king
The ugly spectacle of ‘murder tourism’ demeans and debases us all
‘Opening closed doors’: Black Snow showcases South Sea Islanders in front of and behind camera