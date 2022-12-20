Entertainment Celebrity Woman stole Robert De Niro’s Xmas gifts
Updated:
Live

Woman stole Robert De Niro’s Xmas gifts

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

New York City police have arrested a woman caught stealing presents from beneath Robert De Niro’s Christmas tree after breaking into the actor’s apartment on the Upper East Side, according to police and media reports.

Police officers saw the woman enter the basement of the building on East 65th Street about 2.45am local time on Monday and found signs of forced entry, according to Arthur Tsui, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

The 30-year-old woman was known to police for a string of previous burglary arrests and officers caught her inside the apartment stealing items, Mr Tsui said.

ABC News reported that the woman was stuffing presents from beneath a Christmas tree into a bag, and that De Niro, 79, was home at the time and came downstairs at the commotion.

The woman was in custody and charges were pending against her, Mr Tsui said. A spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said the woman was likely to appear in court to be arraigned later on Monday or early on Tuesday, and that it was not immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.

Stan Rosenfield, a spokesperson for De Niro, said he had no comment on the case other than to say the burglary took place at a temporary rental home for the Oscar-winning star of Raging Bull and Taxi Driver.

Topics:

Robert De Niro
Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is a family having Christmas lunch
Preparation is key for when arguments sour festive celebrations
Labor Kevin Rudd
Kevin Rudd appointed Australia’s ambassador to US
Jeremy Clarkson ‘horrified’ after outcry over hate-filled column about Meghan Markle
Anchorage Capital Partners acquires David Jones department store chain
‘Trump summoned the mob’: Panel calls for criminal charges against ex-president
Christmas produce
Christmas lunch: Foods that do, and don’t, eat into your budget