Sharon Osbourne released from hospital after medical emergency
Updated:
Sharon Osbourne released from hospital after medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been released from hospital after suffering a medical emergency while shooting a television show in California.

The 70-year-old was filming on Friday night at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, with her son Jack Osbourne for his show, Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror.

However, the injuries leading to her hospitalisation are still unclear.

A spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet that emergency personnel responded to a medical call at the location about 6.30pm on Saturday.

Osbourne was transported to Santa Paula Hospital, the spokesman added.

A manager at the tavern confirmed that an “emergency” had taken place, but didn’t provide any more details.

Osbourne’s identity was confirmed by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar.

On Sunday, Jack Osbourne provided an update to his Instagram Story, where he said Sharon has been “given the all clear from her medical team and is now home.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.

“As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Osbourne, an Emmy-winning producer and bestselling author, is married to rock superstar Ozzy Osbourne.

– with AAP

Topics:

Sharon Osbourne
