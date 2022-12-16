Entertainment Celebrity Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s Hollywood record
Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise’s Hollywood record

kate winslet avatar breath
Kate Winslet (left) with Cliff Curtis in the new Avatar instalment.
Actress Kate Winslet has snatched a record off Tom Cruise after holding her breath for a staggering seven minutes and 15 seconds while filming Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Winslet, who plays Ronalin the newly released Avatar sequel, revealed the impressive effort came during a free-diving “bootcamp” ahead of production for keenly anticipated James Cameron’s follow-up film.

“I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead? Have I died?’ And then going ‘what was it?’ – straightaway I wanted to know my time. I couldn’t believe that it was 7.15 but having been told it’s 7.15 – you want to know what the next thing I say is? We need to radio set.”

The average person can hold their breath for about one-two minutes. Cruise famously managed six minutes for a stunt for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

“I actually have a video of when I surface from that breath-hold. And the only reason I have it is because my husband snuck in,” Winslet told a global press conference ahead of the film’s December 15 launch.

“I said, ‘Please don’t come because I just don’t want you videoing. I’ll just feel pressure, just please don’t do that’ and he snuck in.”

Winslet’s effort came after four weeks of training in a diving tank in 2020, ahead of production for The Way of Water.

“It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” she said.

The 47-year-old said she was so chuffed with her effort that she “wanted James [Cameron] to know right way, that’s the first thing I wanted to do – it definitely wasn’t a competition”.

Cameron was suitably impressed. Although he qualified some differences with Winslet’s effort and Cruise’s stunt, which was reportedly shot in a single take for the 2015 Mission Impossible instalment.

“That’s static apnoea. She’s not swimming around, she’s face down, you go into a Zen trans-like state; you slow your heart rate down. She was taught how to do that,” he told Deadline.

“Active brain function uses up a lot of oxygen; swimming and moving around uses up a lot of oxygen, so you don’t get those kind of times in an actual scene.”

Winslet also told how she loved the free-diving training.

“I absolutely loved, loved, loved learning how to breath hold. Maybe that’s why I got so good at it, just because I wanted to do it all the time,” she said.

“I was so proud of myself! I did something challenging and new. But putting the skills together and performing with Sig (co-star Sigourney Weaver) at the bottom of a 15-foot (4.6-metre) tank for four minutes at a stretch was a highlight of my career.”

Weaver, who returns to the series as the biological daughter of her avatar that appeared brain-dead in the first film, was initially apprehensive about the free-diving.

But the now-73-year-old soon began spending up to six-and-a-half minutes below.

“Sigourney is part-fish; it’s pretty incredible,” another co-star, Australian Sam Worthington, said.

“These scenes are hard enough to do on dry land with all the distractions.

“They’re emotionally resonate, very difficult – and we’re crazy enough to try them underwater.”

The Way of Water sequel – which took 13 years to make – reunited Winslet and Cameron on set for the first time since the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

It is set more than a decade after the events of the first film, which grossed nearly US$3 billion ($4.4 billion) globally and heralded a new era of 3D films and photorealistic computer-generated characters.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas now

