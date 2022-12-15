Entertainment Celebrity Golden Globes to honour Eddie Murphy
Golden Globes to honour Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Golden Globes
The Golden Globes will celebrate actor Eddie Murphy's contributions to entertainment by honouring him with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Photo: AAP
Comedian Eddie Murphy will accept a lifetime achievement honour at the Golden Globes, the annual ceremony that is trying to restore its reputation in Hollywood after a diversity and ethics scandal.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Globe winners, announced on Wednesday that Murphy would receive the Cecil B. DeMille award to celebrate his contributions to entertainment.

Murphy, 61, was a cast member on television sketch show Saturday Night Live and went on to star in films such as Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, 48 Hours and Dreamgirls.

Previous DeMille award recipients have included Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro.

The honour for Murphy adds a big name to the Globes telecast on January 10.

The ceremony has been known as a star-studded, alcohol-fuelled event that launches Hollywood’s awards season but it is unclear which nominees will attend the upcoming ceremony.

The Globes were tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the HFPA’s practices and revealed the organisation had no Black members.

Longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast but the Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organisation made reforms.

– AAP

