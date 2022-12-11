Live

Rock ‘n’ roll queen Tina Turner has paid tribute to her son Ronnie who has died, aged 62, seemingly only three weeks after getting sick.

Ronnie was Turner’s second son with former husband Ike Turner and his death comes four years after her first-born Craig died by suicide.

In a post to Instagram, 83-year-old Turner wrote: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early.

“In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Tina Turner and Ike were married for 16 years until their divorce in 1978 and had two sons, Ronald Renelle Turner and Craig Raymond Turner.

Media report that police had responded to reports Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside a home in Los Angeles.

Ronnie’s wife Afida posted an emotional outpouring on Instagram which seemed to indicate her husband had died quite suddenly after getting sick from cancer.

“Very very very bad, Ronnie got sick in three weeks. F–k cancer,” Afida wrote.

Ronnie Turner reportedly had been battling cancer for years.

Afida remembered Ronnie as a terrific musician and base player like his father and an “amazing soul” with a “heart of a giant”.

“My husband, my best friend, my baby. I was your mummy and your nurse, your little monster,” she wrote.

“I did the best to the end, this time I was not able to save you.

“This is very very very bad I am very mad.

“This is a tragedy, u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner.”

TMZ reports that a person made an emergency phone call after Ronnie had trouble breathing while outside their home in the San Fernando Valley.

Bystanders attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie had made a name for himself as an actor in the movie What’s Love Got to Do with It in the 90s.