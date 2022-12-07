Neil Diamond wows Broadway with surprise Sweet Caroline

Live

Neil Diamond has wowed theatregoers with a stirring rendition of his signature hit Sweet Caroline from his seat at a special Broadway performance.

The 81-year-old singing sensation brought the crowd to its feet to join in his impromptu performance – one of his first in public since he retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond had the audience singing along for his curtain call rendition at the opening night of the Broadway show, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, which is based on his life and work.

The singer-songwriter burst into a his 1969 hit at The Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway on Sunday (New York time), with his third wife Katie McNeil by his side. It was his first public performance in his home city in five years.

A Beautiful Noise is set in a psychotherapy session and, in part, features Diamond reacting to a doctor reading from a The Complete Lyrics of Neil Diamond.

The retired star’s last public performance is thought to have been another outing of Sweet Caroline at a Red Sox game at Boston’s Fenway Park in June.

The Red Sox have played the song at every home match at the stadium since 2002.

Diamond has had more than 70 songs on the US Billboard charts and has sold more than 130 million records. In 2012, he sold his song catalogue to Universal Music.