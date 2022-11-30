Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settle divorce

Live

The settlement details of the high-profile divorce of Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have been revealed in court documents.

Kardashian and Ye averted a media circus trial after reaching an agreement on child support payments and custody of their four children.

Documents filed by their lawyers show the deal includes child support payments from Ye to Kardashian of $US200,000 ($300,000) a month.

The two will have joint custody and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, ending their eight-year marriage.

But issues of property and custody remained and were to be worked out in a trial starting December 14.

The two have four children whose ages range from three to nine years old.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants. The couple married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony in Florence, Italy.

They appeared to be headed for a cordial split when Kardashian first filed for divorce in February of 2021.

Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Among his complaints were that he wasn’t allowed to make major parenting decisions and was excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

Ye, who has fired two lawyers since the divorce filing, also raised several technical issues and demands, including seeking the right to question any new husband of Kardashian’s under oath, which Judge Steve Cochran rejected.

The settlement comes soon after several companies cut ties with Ye over offensive and anti-Semitic remarks that have further eroded an already withering public image.

It was the third marriage for Kardashian, the reality TV superstar, businesswoman and influencer, and the first marriage for the rap and fashion mogul Ye.

Theirs was one of the most closely followed celebrity unions in recent decades.