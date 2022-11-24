Andrew O’Keefe arrested over alleged breach of bail conditions

Live

Embattled former TV host Andrew O’Keefe was back behind bars on Thursday, after allegedly breaching his strict bail conditions.

O’Keefe, a former host of the Seven Network’s Weekend Sunrise show and White Ribbon ambassador and chairman, was to front Sydney’s Waverley Local Court later on Thursday after being arrested earlier.

NSW Police said in a statement Thursday they had arrested the 51-year-old at a Vaucluse home.

“About 10.40am [on Thursday], officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attended a home at Vaucluse and spoke to the occupant, a 51-year-old man,” they said.

“He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station, where he was charged with breach of bail.

“The man was refused bail to appear in Waverley Local Court [on Thursday].”

O’Keefe had been out of jail for six months, after being granted bail in the NSW Supreme Court in May to go into rehabilitation.

At the time, Justice Robert Allan Hulme said O’Keefe had a long-standing and significant drug problem combined with trauma-related mental health issues.

To combat his substance abuse, which includes cocaine, ice and cannabis, Justice Hulme proposed a stint in rehab for up to 12 months.

“It offers the applicant an opportunity to address issues that have led to … a significant descent into an erratic and chaotic lifestyle,” he said.

“Which is foreign to that which he had experienced until well into his middle ages.”

O’Keefe was charged last January with two counts of intentionally choking a person, three of common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police allege O’Keefe grabbed a 38-year-old woman by her throat, pushed her to the ground, and punched and kicked her in his Sydney CBD unit.

O’Keefe claims he acted in self-defence.

At the time he was charged, O’Keefe was already on bail for a separate alleged incident of assault after being arrested in September 2021.

Justice Hulme said the charges were serious and that he could not describe the Crown case as weak.

In June 2021 the former lawyer and Deal or No Deal host avoided conviction for domestic violence charges after they were dealt with under the NSW Mental Health Act.

O’Keefe was a Seven Network host for well over a decade. His contract was not renewed in 2021.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

-with agencies