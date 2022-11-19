Entertainment Celebrity Swift calls ticket problems ‘excruciating’
Taylor Swift has described watching her fans struggle with buying her tour tickets as "excruciating". Photo: Getty
Pop superstar Taylor Swift says it is “excruciating” for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming US tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand.

Many fans said they waited hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during pre-sales this week.

Swift, in a statement posted on Instagram, said it was “excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse”.

She said her team had been assured by ticket sellers that they could handle a surge in demand for her Eras tour, her first in five years.

Ticketmaster handled ticket sales for most shows on the 20-city, 52-date US stadium tour.

SeatGeek sold tickers for a handful of performances in Texas and Arizona.

Ticketmaster has said it experienced unprecedented interest in Swift’s tour and worked quickly to resolve technical problems.

