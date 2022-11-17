Entertainment Celebrity D-Day for Guy Sebastian’s ex-manager
D-Day for Guy Sebastian’s ex-manager

Guy Sebastian
Titus Day is set to learn his fate for embezzling former client Guy Sebastian. Photo: AAP
Share
A NSW judge is set to determine whether Guy Sebastian’s former manager should be sent to jail for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the singer.

In June, a jury found Titus Emanuel Day guilty of 34 charges alleging he fraudulently embezzled around $650,000 owed to Mr Sebastian through royalties, performance and ambassador fees.

The 49-year-old was found not guilty of a further 13 charges.

On Thursday afternoon, Judge Tim Gartelmann will deliver Day’s sentence after being told in a September hearing that the former manager was honest, diligent and a man of integrity.

Day is out on bail after three failed attempts by crown prosecutors to imprison him after the June convictions.

He managed the Australian Idol winner via his company 6 Degrees between 2009 and 2017 before the pair’s relationship ended acrimoniously.

The entertainer said he was promised a stake in the company as his “foundational client” and a 10 per cent ownership of Solar D, a sunscreen brand Day created.

But Mr Sebastian said this never eventuated before the breakdown in their relationship in 2017.

After trying to recover lost monies Mr Sebastian filed a civil lawsuit in the Federal Court in July 2018. This case has been put on hold while the criminal proceedings against Day continue.

Two years after launching his civil suit, the pop singer approached police when he said he discovered criminal behaviour.

– AAP

