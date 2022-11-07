Live

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has paid an emotional tribute to his brother Aaron Carter, a day after the troubled singer’s death.

News broke on Sunday morning (Australian time) that Aaron Carter had been found dead in his home in Lancaster, California.

Carter was reportedly found in a bathtub, with the cause of his death yet to be confirmed.

Carter, who was 34, burst into the entertainment industry with a hugely popular self-titled album at the age of nine.

But the former child star struggled with his mental health and substance abuse in his later years. He spent much time in recent years in rehabilitation facilities.

Aaron spoke of his road to recovery just last month, telling the U.S. Sun that he had willingly checked himself into rehab in an attempt to regain custody of his nine-month-old son, Prince.

Carter’s elder brother Nick paid tribute to his “baby brother” on Instagram on Monday morning, telling his followers that his “heart is broken” by the news.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” said Carter.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Carter (@nickcarter)

Former Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff also paid tribute to the late star, who Carter dated on-and-off between 2000 and 2003.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” Duff wrote.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.

“Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Boyband NSync also paid tribute to Carter.

“We are saddened by the news of the sudden passing of Aaron Carter today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Aaron #gonetoosoon.”

90s pop band New Kids on the Block shared a black and white image of the late star.

“We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Complicated relationship

Aaron and Nick had a visibly strained relationship, with the two brothers reportedly having not spoken in years.

Their feud became public knowledge in 2019 when Aaron took the side of Nick’s accusers, with multiple women coming forward to accuse the Backstreet Boys member of sexual assault.

In a series of tweets, Aaron said he had not spoken with his elder brother in years.

Nick and Aaron’s twin sister Angel also reportedly sought restraining orders against their brother over “increasingly alarming behaviour”.

“We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” they said in a joint statement.

Tensions first began to show in 2012, when their sister Leslie died from a drug overdose at the age of 25.

E! reported that three prescription drugs were found near her body – Olanzapine, Cyclobenzaprine and Xanax.

In a 2013 interview, Nick Carter said he felt his family had blamed him for his sister’s death – and chose to skip her funeral service because of it.

On the day she was laid to rest, Carter performed a concert seven hours away.