Live

Actor Johnny Depp will make an appearance in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

Representatives for the actor confirmed the news to publications on Friday, with the Depp thought to have already recorded his part in the pre-recorded show.

Gossip website TMZ is reporting that Depp, 59, was handpicked by Rihanna to appear in the show, making him the first male star to model her hugely-popular lingerie collection.

Depp will appear alongside actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and Simu Liu, model Cara Delevingne and internet personality Lilly Singh.

Musical performers Anitta and Burna Boy will also be making an appearance, with Rihanna also expected to either perform or model the collection.

This will be Rihanna’s fourth annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, with last year’s event, Vol.3, scoring an Emmy for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming.

An alleged leaked photo from an early screening of the 2022 show appears to show Depp walking through a forest-like set wearing a green jacket.

The show will be one of the few public appearances for Depp since his highly-publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, who had claimed in a newspaper opinion piece that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Depp won his defamation case against the Aquaman star in June, and was awarded $US10 million ($14 million) in damages.

Heard won one of three counter-claims against the actor, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Heard has since filed to appeal the ruling, saying it sought to ensure fairness and justice through the appeal.

Fans divided

Fans of Rihanna pointed out Depp’s casting was especially odd, given the pop star was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

In one particular incident in 2009, Brown assaulted his then-girlfriend in a Lamborgini the night before the Grammys.

Photos of the aftermath were splashed all over tabloids, with Rihanna seen with a split lip, black eye and extensive bruising across her face.

Fans said they were “disappointed” to learn of Depp’s involvement in the show.

“Rihanna can’t be serious? with all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?” one wrote.

“Adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” another said.

“Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna,” wrote producer Drew Dixon.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol.4 fashion show will air on Prime Video on November 9.