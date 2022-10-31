This year’s wackiest and wildest celebrity Halloween costumes

Hollywood’s biggest stars have sent the internet into a frenzy with their epic Halloween costumes.

With Halloween this year landing on a Monday, many celebrities celebrated the spooky season a few days early.

Along with the festivities came a wave of social media posts, with Hollywood’s stars clamouring to be 2022’s so-called ‘Hallo-queen’.

This year was as much about the best outfit as it was about creating the best performing art piece, with many celebs filming videos to go along with their intricate costumes.

Among other trends were head-to-toe body make-up, comic book heroes and villains, and latex – lots of latex.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Aussie actor Rebel Wilson went all out this Halloween – debuting not one but two detailed outfits.

The first was a Barbie doll outfit – complete with a hot pink Barbie doll box – which she wore with a group of friends and girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Wilson’s second look was a nod to Stanley Kubrick’s horror film The Shining, with she and Agruma going as the film’s creepy twins.

“SHINING this Halloween!” Wilson captioned her Instagram video, showing her and Agruma being carted around on two tricycles.

Lizzo

American signer Lizzo once again brought her A-game this Halloween, sharing not one, not two, but three outfits with her followers.

The one that impressed the internet the most was her take on Marge Simpson, complete with yellow body make-up, a shimmering green dress and a towering blue wig.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

When stuck for a Halloween outfit, why not go as your significant other?

That’s what Aussie singer G Flip did with their partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

G Flip wore Stause’s skin-tight bodycon dress and sky-high heels, while Stause donned G-Flip’s signature baggy low-rise pants and singlet look.

According to their captions and comments, the wardrobe swap was an illuminating experience.

“I’ve learnt that you need to give yourself extra time to do ANYTHING because in dresses you can only take steps half the size as normal steps,” G Flip wrote on Instagram.

“I had SO much room to carry things in my pockets!” Stause said.

Miranda Kerr and Kelly Rowland

Aussie model Miranda Kerr and Destiny’s Child songstress Kelly Rowland also had a twinning moment this Halloween – both deciding on Catwoman costumes.

Rowland debuted the look solo on Instagram, whereas Kerr was accompanied by Batman – her Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel.

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian donned blue body paint, yellow cat-like contacts and red hair for her Marvel-themed costume, heading to a Halloween bash as X-Men’s Mystique.

Kendall Jenner

Kardashian’s half-sister, model Kendall Jenner, shocked the internet with her Toy Story-inspired Halloween look.

Jenner decided to to dress up as Woody’s Toy Story 2 companion, Jessie, giving the character an unexpected sexy twist.

Some fans thought the look was “cute”, but others joked that Jenner’s denim underwear had “ruined” their favourite Pixar movie.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner welcomed the ‘Hallo-weekend’ with her outfit reveal, releasing a series of photos with her ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ outfit.

Kardashian-West kids

It wasn’t only the Kardashian-Jenner adults getting dressed up.

The children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also got in on the fun, each wearing outfits that honoured music icons Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E.

In true Kardashian style, Kim shared a carousel of professional photos featuring her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as the music stars.

Billie Eilish

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford poked fun at the media coverage of their age difference with their Halloween outfits.

Eilish dressed as a baby, while Rutherford, who is the frontman of rock band The Neighbourhood, wore prosthetic wrinkles to transform into an old man.

Tammin Sursok

Aussie actor Tammin Sursok showed off her Halloween outfit on Instagram – but her social media skit suggests the outfit wasn’t her choice.

The former Home and Away star shared a skit to Instagram to sum up all her biggest Halloween parenting frustrations.

“The kids made me wear it,” Sursok said in the clip, with an inflatable alien strapped to her back.

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies

7 Rings singer Ariana Grande revealed her joint Halloween costume with Victorious co-star Liz Gillies over the weekend.

But their costume wasn’t just a series of photos. Grande and Gillies kicked it up another notch by also releasing several skits on social media.

The best friends recreated several scenes from 2000 comedy Best In Show, with Grande and Gillies embodying characters played by Jane Lynch, Jennifer Coolidge, Eugene Levy, and more.

Grande and Gillies have been eagerly anticipating their Halloween reveal for months, saying they filmed the skits all the way back in May.

Swipe to watch Grande and Gillies’ hilarious videos.

Paris Hilton

Reality TV pioneer Paris Hilton transformed into her “childhood icon” Sailor Moon, with her husband Carter Reum dressing as the anime superhero’s love interest Tuxedo Mask.

Ciara

American singer Ciara and her daughter took to Instagram to recreate Venus and Serena Williams’ iconic ‘Got Milk?’ advertisement from 2000.

“Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It,” Ciara wrote in her caption, along with two goat emojis.

Swipe to compare Ciara’s costume with the original image.

Janelle Monáe

Grammy-nominated singer Janelle Monáe went all-out for her Halloween costume, replicating The Fifth Element alien opera singer Diva Plavalaguna – tentacles and all.

The cast of Riverdale

The cast of Riverdale took inspiration from Hocus Pocus 2, with Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes embodying the iconic Sanderson Sisters.

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit actor Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Princess Peach outfit to a Halloween party over the weekend.

It’s a fitting move, given she is voicing the Nintendo character in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie.