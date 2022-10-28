Katy Perry sets record straight on viral eye ‘glitch’ video

Katy Perry has finally responded to viral videos that had some fans thinking she was some sort of glitching robot or else suffering a bizarre medical issue.

In footage from one of her Las Vegas shows that went viral earlier this week, it appeared that Perry, 38, was struggling to keep her right eye open while on stage.

It looked as though her eye was repeatedly closing uncontrollably and it led some people to believe she was suffering from a medical condition, such as Bell’s palsy.

Others put on their tin foil hats and suggested she wasn’t actually human, but rather a robot.

Some suggested Perry, an outspoken advocate for COVID vaccines, was suffering from a side effect from the jab.

There were more probable answers to the weird, on-stage eye movements – like perhaps her eyelash glue was sticking to her skin.

However, according to the pop star, it’s all part of the act.

Katy Perry’s ‘doll eye’ act

Perry set the record straight on Instagram on Friday (Australian time), days after the video surfaced, explaining the eye thing is just a trick conspiracy theorists can see for themselves next year in Las Vegas.

Taking to Instagram, she welcomed “all my flat-earthers, space-is-fakers, birds-aren’t-realers, sky-isnt-bluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick in real life”.

“The show’s set list is a fun roller-coaster through memory lane, going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!” she said on Instagram.

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all. Heck, I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!).”

Perry has had a Vegas residency since December last year and will return early next year for more shows.

Some people in the comments of Perry’s post still weren’t convinced it was all just a trick and repeated anti-vax rhetoric.

Others, however, were keen.

“I will be attending,” wrote designer Molly Howard.

“This is genius. Maybe people will stop texting me asking me what’s wrong with your eye now,” wrote another fan.

“HOW DO I DO THIS!?!? I want to learn so bad!” added a third.