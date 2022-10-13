Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook families $1.5 billion

Live

Alex Jones must pay $US965 million ($1.5 billion) in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury says.

It is the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the conspiracy broadcaster in just over two months.

While Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of Thursday’s staggering verdict he will actually end up paying, legal experts in the US say the Infowars founder is almost certainly ruined financially.

“We’re talking about such outsized numbers that even if he’s able to bob and weave some, I just don’t see how he winds up anything but basically broke now for the rest of his life,” Harry Litman, a former US Attorney, told MSNBC.

Jones wasn’t in court for the verdict on Thursday (Australian time).

“Ain’t no money,” he said on his Infowars show, as it was read out.

“Do these people actually think they’re getting any of this money?”

Variety reports that Jones said he had “lost count” of the damages and began selling “vitamineral fusion” from his Infowars store to raise money.

Thursday’s verdict followed three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away peoples’ guns.

In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $US49.3 million ($79 million) to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where Infowars has its headquarters.

During closing arguments in Connecticut last week, lawyers for families of eight Sandy Hook victims said Jones cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his website and boosted sales of its various products.

The families, meanwhile, suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones’ followers, lawyer Chris Mattei said.

“Every single one of these families [was] drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” Mr Mattei told jurors.

Jones’ lawyer countered during his closing arguments that the plaintiffs had shown scant evidence of quantifiable losses.

The lawyer, Norman Pattis, urged jurors to ignore the political undercurrents in the case.

“This is not a case about politics,” Mr Pattis said.

“It’s about how much to compensate the plaintiffs.”

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who filled the gallery each day and took turns recounting how Jones’ claims about Sandy Hook compounded their grief.

An FBI agent who responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the case.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his critics and refused to apologise to the families.

Jones’ lawyers have said they hoped to void most of the payout in the Texas case before it was approved by a judge, calling it excessive under state law.

CNN reports that Mr Pattis has called Thursday’s decision a “dark day for freedom of speech”.

“We disagree with the basis of the default, we disagree with the court’s evidentiary rulings,” he said.

“In more than 200 trials in the course of my career, I have never seen a trial like this.

-with AAP