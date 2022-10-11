Live

Back to the Future stars Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd have had an emotional reunion, 37 years after the blockbuster movie debuted.

The pair, who respectively played the renowned time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric “Doc” Emmett Brown, spoke at a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday about the modern classic’s legacy.

Fans of the 1985 sci-fi comedy were treated to a moving moment as the duo took the stage and shared a touching hug, as the crowd erupted into a round of applause.

On the panel, Fox and Lloyd praised each other’s performances and spoke of their instant connection on set, with Fox saying: “The best part of the movie was working with Chris.”

Watch the emotional meeting

Lloyd added there was “immediate chemistry” between the two.

Footage of the beloved pair at the event was shared online and went viral over the weekend with fans celebrating the reunion as inspiring.

Public appearances from Fox, 61, have become somewhat of a rarity. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29.

“If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history. Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The #BackToTheFuture panel at NY Comic Con Michael J Fox is so funny. He is a hero. They are both wonderful. I’m so happy and feel privileged to see this,” a Comic Con attendee said.

Fox, who founded the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, thanked Lloyd and fans for their support and help in fighting the disease.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking – but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” he said.

“People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given – the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

Fox and Lloyd last publicly reunited over video call in 2020 in a YouTube series, Reunited Apart.

“Thank you New York Comic Con you were wonderful,” Lloyd shared on his Instagram Story on Sunday, accompanying a photo of the Back to the Future stars.