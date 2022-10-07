Justin Bieber pulls pin on Australian tour dates

Live

Pop star Justin Bieber has cancelled the rest of his Justice world tour, postponing concerts in Australia and New Zealand.

The rest of Bieber’s tour Down Under will not happen until 2023, his Australian promoters, Frontier Touring said.

“The Justice World tour ended with Rock in Rio,” Frontier said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in 2022, Bieber revealed he was too unwell to play shows due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left the right side of his face paralysed.

The mammoth tour to promote his new album was to have taken place from May until March 2023, with more than 90 dates across 20 countries.

But the illness forced him to cancel the North American leg in June.

Bieber returned to the stage in August but a short time later said he needed another break, following six live shows in Europe and the Rock in Rio concerts.

All Australian and New Zealand tickets are still valid for new concert dates. But ticketholders wanting a refund could get one through their ticketing agent, the promoter said.

Bieber’s local tour was to begin in Perth on November 22, with six shows ending in Auckland on December 7.

-AAP