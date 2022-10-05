Live

A securities filing suggests Elon Musk wants to proceed with his original plan to buy social media platform Twitter.

The billionaire is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $US44 billion ($68 billion) to take Twitter Inc private, a securities filing shows, signalling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Mr Musk to pay up.

An agreement would put the world’s richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of turbulent litigation.

Mr Musk, the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla, will take over a company he originally committed to buying in April but soon soured on.

Twitter shares jumped 12.7 per cent to $US47.93 before trading was halted for the second time while Tesla shares rose by about 2.4 per cent.

The news came ahead of a highly anticipated face-off between Mr Musk and Twitter in Delaware’s Court of Chancery on October 17. At that hearing, the social media company planned to seek an order directing Mr Musk to close the deal for $US44 billion.

Mr Musk sent Twitter a letter on Monday that said he intended to proceed with the deal on the original terms if the Delaware judge stayed the proceedings.

A source familiar with Twitter’s team told Reuters that at a court hearing on Tuesday morning (local time) that the judge requested the two sides to report back later in the day.

It could not immediately be ascertained why Mr Musk chose to abandon his fight. He was about to be deposed.

Twitter received Mr Musk’s letter and intended to close the deal at the original $US54.20 price, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Mr Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter for $US44 billion. But within weeks he said the number of bot accounts was much higher than Twitter’s estimate of less than 5 per cent of users.

Bots are automated accounts, and their use can lead to overestimations of how many humans are on the service, which is important for advertising rates and the overall value of the service.

Mr Musk, one of Twitter’s most prominent users, claimed in July he could walk away from the deal because Twitter misled him about the number of real users and the security of user data.

Twitter’s legal team on September 27 said that documents obtained from two data scientists employed by Mr Musk showed they estimated the number of fake accounts on the platform at 5.3 per cent and 11 per cent.

“None of these analyses so far as we can tell remotely supported what Mr Musk told Twitter and told the world in the termination letter,” Twitter lawyer Bradley Wilson told the court.

The original deal was “a very seller-friendly agreement that would be very difficult to get out of”, Adam Badawi, a law professor at UC Berkeley, said.

Mr Musk realised, he said, “in all likelihood it was going to result in forcing him to close at $US54.20 a share”.

If deposed, Mr Musk faced days of questioning on whether he handed over all the evidence to Twitter that he should have and when he became aware of his own side’s bot count data, said Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School.

“He was about to get deposed and a lot of uncomfortable facts were going to come out.

“Twitter employees, caught by surprise in the middle of meetings on Tuesday, expressed disbelief in tweets.

“I am sitting on 2023 company wide strategy readouts and I guess we are going to collectively ignore what’s going on,” Rumman Chowdhury, Twitter’s director of machine learning ethics, transparency and accountability, said.

Text messages that came to light during the litigation showed that Musk planned to battle spam by verifying accounts, wanted to shift Twitter away from advertising toward subscriptions and to adopt services such as money transfers.

Musk and Zelensky in stoush over peace poll

The Tesla boss sparked bite-back from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week when he posted a Twitter poll of suggestions for ending Russia’s invasion. Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022 It asked Mr Musk’s 107.7 million followers to vote on ideas that included ceding territory to Russia.

In response, Volodymyr Zelensky posted his own poll asking users if they liked the world’s richest person more when he supported Ukraine. Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022 Mr Musk returned serve saying “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

Ukraine’s outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, used a strong expletive, which he described as his “very diplomatic reply,” the BBC reports.

-with AAP