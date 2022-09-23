Live

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has been outed by media for an alleged assault which reportedly took place during a charity function in Brisbane.

The 48-year-old attended the event in Newstead with his wife Jasmine in August to help raise money for, and awareness of, melanoma.

The Courier Mail reports that a waiter at the Mercedes-Benz cancer gala claimed he was “touched” by Stefanovic and complained to police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman would not comment but told The New Daily police were investigating a report of an alleged incident in Newstead on that date.

“Queensland Police are investigating a report regarding the alleged assault of a man at a Newstead business during an event on Saturday, August 20,” a spokesman said.

“As investigations are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

News Corp outlets report that the Nine Network would not comment and Stefanovic’s lawyers were approached for comment and declined.

The Australian newspaper says it contacted several attendees who did not see an altercation take place.

One person who was there told the newspaper Karl appeared to be in good spirits and was “actually being a legend the whole time”.

“Everything seemed chill, I even saw him as he was leaving at the end with everyone, saying goodbyes as if nothing had happened. I definitely didn’t see any sort of incident during the event,” the newspaper quoted.

The fundraiser which was organised by The Six-Hour Project raised $290,000 for The Mater Foundation and Melanoma Institute of Australia.

The Six-Hour Project highlights the fact that one Australian dies every six hours from melanoma and is “on a mission to change this devastating statistic”.

The six-hour dinner, A Night For Melanoma, was its major fundraiser for the year.

Karl and his wife posted photos from the event, with Karl snapping himself with organiser and melanoma survivor Gina Savage whom he has interviewed on the show.

“Gina, courage, resilience and beauty. We just lifted the roof for you, your battles, your charity and everyone else fighting melanoma,” he wrote.

Jasmine posted a photo of the pair “celebrating the incredible @ginasavage1 and all those fighting melanoma”

“Such grace, bravery and light, inspiration to so many,” she wrote.

Stefanovic had recently been in London reporting on the Queen’s funeral and returned to Australia on Wednesday.