John Farnham ‘progressing well’ in surgery recovery

John Farnham’s family has released an update on the singer’s health, saying he is recovering well after marathon cancer surgery in August.

Wife Jill and sons Rob and James said on Thursday that Farnham’s recovery was “progressing well”.

The You’re the Voice singer was moved from an intensive care ward to a general ward a couple of weeks ago.

“That in itself is terrific progress,” they said in a statement.

“This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful.”

The family also thanked fans for the “many thousands” of messages of support sent through the weloveyoujohn.com.au website.

“Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you,” they said.

Farnham, 73, had part of his jaw removed during almost 12 hours of surgery for mouth cancer in a Melbourne hospital a month ago.

Before his surgery, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people faced each day “and countless others have walked this path before me”.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist health care professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am,” he said.

He is likely to face many months of recovery.

Sydney radio host Ben Fordham revealed shortly after the operation that Farnham would need a feeding tube and “rehab to help him chew and swallow again”.

“He’ll spend weeks in hospital recovering,” Fordham said.

After Farnham’s marathon operation , entertainment reporter Peter Ford said it appeared unlikely he would ever perform again.

“Certainly now you have to say there’s even a lesser chance,” Ford, who has released regular updates from the Farnham’s family, said.

“The first [stage of the operation] was the removal of the tumour, the second was a reconstructive surgery because John has had part of his jaw removed.

“But as we’ve heard all along [from the family], they have twice used the word ‘successful’, so that gives reason for optimism and hope.”

Farnham’s family warned fans he faced a “long road ahead”, even after the successful surgery.