Adam Levine breaks silence on shocking cheating allegations

Singer and former The Voice coach Adam Levine has responded to explosive allegations that he cheated on his wife, former Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo.

The claims emerged in a now-viral video shared by 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claims she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

In the video that has since been viewed 19 million times, Stroh claimed she was romantically involved with Levine for “about a year”.

“Embarrassed I was involved w [sic] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” Stroh captioned the post.

Following the explosive video, Levine took to his Instagram stories to respond to the allegations.

In a lengthy statement, he denied any affair but admitted to “poor judgment”, in flirting with someone other than his wife.

“I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in life,” the post read.

The Grammy award-winning singer, 43, and his wife have been married for eight years and are parents to two daughters.

Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child. They couple broke their pregnancy news only days before Stroh aired her cheating allegations.

Stroh claimed that the affair had ended and communication ceased with Levine until he recently reappeared in her life via Instagram DMs with a bizarre request.

In the thread, Levine is seen asking the Instagram model for permission to name his unborn child Sumner.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the message read.

The comments on the widely viewed TikTok video range from disbelief from stunned fans to users finding fault with Stroh for engaging with the married singer.

“Adam Levine was the last person I thought would do this,” one user commented.

“You knew he was married yet u [sic] still engaged?” another wrote.

Responding to criticism that the 23-year-old Stroh must have known the singer was married prior to beginning their affair, she released a follow-up video on her TikTok account.

“I only came forward because I wanted to kill whatever story the tabloid had,” she said.

“The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over.”

Despite that, many viewers remained unsympathetic to Stroh’s claims that she was misled.

“The only victim in this situation is his wife and kids. It takes two to tango,” one user wrote.

Troubles never come singly

Since Stroh’s viral allegations and Levine’s vehement denial, two more women have come out of the woodworks with stories bearing an uncanny resemblance to Stroh’s.

In a since deleted video, a woman named Alyson Rosef shared what appeared to be a flirtatious exchange with Levine, also via Instagram DMs.

“I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know,” Levine wrote in the alleged message exchange.

A third woman named Maryka has also made her own claims. She said Levine sent her flirtatious messages via Instagram – releasing screenshots with the caption #exposeadamlevine.

On Wednesday (Australian time) there was another similar accusation.

Levine’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel took to her own Instagram stories to allege Levine also sent her an inappropriate text message while he was in a relationship.

The post started “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine”.

Zabel continued on to say that she was the singer’s yoga instructor from 2007-2010 and during that time he sent her a flirtatious message which incited a violent reaction from her then partner.

Zabel has described the incident as a “Massive life changing, destructive moment.”

Levine has yet to respond to the most recent allegations.