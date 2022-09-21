Entertainment Celebrity Adam Levine breaks silence on shocking cheating allegations
Updated:

Adam Levine breaks silence on shocking cheating allegations

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Singer and former The Voice coach Adam Levine has responded to explosive allegations that he cheated on his wife, former Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo.

The claims emerged in a now-viral video shared by 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claims she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

In the video that has since been viewed 19 million times, Stroh claimed she was romantically involved with Levine for “about a year”.

“Embarrassed I was involved w [sic] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect,” Stroh captioned the post.

Following the explosive video, Levine took to his Instagram stories to respond to the allegations.

In a lengthy statement, he denied any affair but admitted to “poor judgment”, in flirting with someone other than his wife.

“I did not have an affair. Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in life,” the post read.  

Adam Levine IG story
Levine has denied the claims via Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Adam Levine

The Grammy award-winning singer, 43, and his wife have been married for eight years and are parents to two daughters.

Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child. They couple broke their pregnancy news only days before Stroh aired her cheating allegations.

Stroh claimed that the affair had ended and communication ceased with Levine until he recently reappeared in her life via Instagram DMs with a bizarre request.

In the thread, Levine is seen asking the Instagram model for permission to name his unborn child Sumner.

“I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the message read.

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

The comments on the widely viewed TikTok video range from disbelief from stunned fans to users finding fault with Stroh for engaging with the married singer.

“Adam Levine was the last person I thought would do this,” one user commented.

“You knew he was married yet u [sic] still engaged?” another wrote.

Responding to criticism that the 23-year-old Stroh must have known the singer was married prior to beginning their affair, she released a follow-up video on her TikTok account.

“I only came forward because I wanted to kill whatever story the tabloid had,” she said.

“The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over.”

Despite that, many viewers remained unsympathetic to Stroh’s claims that she was misled.

“The only victim in this situation is his wife and kids. It takes two to tango,” one user wrote.

Troubles never come singly

Since Stroh’s viral allegations and Levine’s vehement denial, two more women have come out of the woodworks with stories bearing an uncanny resemblance to Stroh’s. 

In a since deleted video, a woman named Alyson Rosef shared what appeared to be a flirtatious exchange with Levine, also via Instagram DMs.

“I shouldn’t be talking to you, you know,” Levine wrote in the alleged message exchange.

Adam Levine cheating allegations
Ms Rosef shared screenshots of messages allegedly from Levine. Photo: TikTok/Alyson Rosef

A third woman named Maryka has also made her own claims. She said Levine sent her flirtatious messages via Instagram – releasing screenshots with the caption #exposeadamlevine.

Adam Levine cheating allegations 3
Maryka also released screenshots of what she said were messages from Levine. Photo: Instagram/Maryka

On Wednesday (Australian time) there was another similar accusation.

Levine’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel took to her own Instagram stories to allege Levine also sent her an inappropriate text message while he was in a relationship.

The post started “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine”.

Zabel continued on to say that she was the singer’s yoga instructor from 2007-2010 and during that time he sent her a flirtatious message which incited a violent reaction from her then partner.

Zabel has described the incident as a “Massive life changing, destructive moment.”

Adam Levine 4
Levine’s former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel is the fourth woman to speak out against the singer. Photo: Instagram/Alanna Zabel

Levine has yet to respond to the most recent allegations.

Topics:

Adam Levine Maroon 5
Follow Us

Live News

nsw flood central
Grave flood warning for millions of Australians
Watch: PM returns from Queen’s funeral, wild weather forecast for Australia’s east
putin russia mobilisation
Putin orders ‘partial mobilisation’ in dramatic Ukraine escalation
clarkson fagan hawthorn
AFL coach stands aside amid ‘distressing’ abuse allegations
students bus crash
Four seriously injured in highway bus rollover
Coles Express
Coles sells petrol stations in $300 million deal