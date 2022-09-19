Lady Gaga issues tearful apology to fans

Live

Lady Gaga has issued a tearful apology to social media after being forced to cut a show short due to dangerous weather.

The Bad Romance singer, 36, was told to stop her Miami Hard Rock stadium show on Sunday (local time) because of heavy rain and lighting, which she told the packed crowd was “striking right down to the ground so close to us”.

Still wearing her stage makeup and purple and black bodysuit, the Oscar winner cried as she apologised to fans in an Instagram post afterwards.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” Lady Gaga said.

“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b—-, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or to any member of my crew or my band or my dancers.

Lady Gaga’s Miami Hard Rock stadium show was the final stop of her Chromatica Ball international tour.

“I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain On Me in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life,” she added.

Lady Gaga broke down further as she clutched onto a bouquet of flowers thrown by a fan during her performance, tearfully saying “she will cherish them forever”.

The singer, who spoke about her experience with fibromyalgia and chronic pain in her 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, added “it took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy.”

“I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well,” she said.

Lady Gaga apologised again in a supplementary post, accompanying a teary picture of her holding the fan’s flowers. She said the lightning had been unpredictable and was changing moment by moment during the show.

“I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me “mother monster”, in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe,” she wrote.

“Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever – it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”