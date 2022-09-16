Live

Hollywood star Zac Efron has addressed long-running rumours he altered his face with plastic surgery, revealing he “almost died” after shattering his jaw.

Efron, who is promoting his new film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, said he had heard the speculation about his changing jawline, before opening up about his painful accident and the rumours.

“My mom told me. I don’t really read the internet, so, I don’t really give a f—” Efron told Entertainment Tonight.

In 2013, The Greatest Showman actor reportedly shattered his jaw and had to have his mouth wired shut after slipping in a puddle of water near the entry to his home. He needed stitches and years of recovery therapy.

“It was funny,” Efron said, talking about people assuming he had gone under the knife.

“It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

Efron expanded on online speculation about his looks in the latest issue of Men’s Health, where he explained he required work with a specialist and did physical therapy to alleviate problems stemming from the 2013 incident.

He lost consciousness when he shattered his jaw. When he awoke, he said, his chin bone was hanging from his face.

The High School Musical alum became the subject of surgery controversy in 2021 after he appeared in Bill Nye’s Earth Day special with a different look.

Efron told Men’s Health that at the time he had taken a break from physical therapy while filming in Australia. That meant the masseter muscles in his face, the muscles used for chewing, “just grew”.

“They just got really, really big,” he said.

Efron added that he does not use social media unless he is promoting a new project and that he did not let online chatter and rumours affect him.

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he said.