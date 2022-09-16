Michael Jordan’s NBA jersey sells for record price

Live

Michael Jordan’s jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals has sold for over $US10 million ($15 million) at an auction, making it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history.

The previous record was established earlier this year at Sotheby’s, with Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey fetching a staggering $US9.3 million ($14 million).

“In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarefied piece of history,” Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said.

“Yet again, today’s record-breaking result … solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

Jordan’s jersey was expected to fetch $US3 million-$US5 million ($4.5 million-$7.5 million) at Sotheby’s “INVICTUS” auction. Its record price also the $US3.7 million ($5.5 million) spent in May on Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn in his rookie year – the previous record for a basketball jersey at auction.

It also broke the record for any item of Jordan sports memorabilia after his autographed relic card from 1997-1998 sold for $2.7 million.

The jersey from the famed Last Dance season – named after the 2020 ESPN/Netflix documentary chronicling Jordan and Chicago Bulls in their quest to win their sixth NBA championship in eight years – attracted 20 bids.