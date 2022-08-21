Entertainment Celebrity Actor Gary Busey charged with sexual assault at fan convention
Gary Busey and John Wick IIco-star Steffanie Sampson arrive for the premier. Photo: AP
Hollywood veteran Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offences at a fan convention in New Jersey this month.

Busey, 78, was on Friday charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said on Saturday.

The charges stem from alleged offences at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel between August 12 and 14 in Cherry Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking details.

It also was not clear whether Busey has an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.

He has also appeared in movies including Lethal Weapon, Point Break, A Star Is Born, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

-AAP

