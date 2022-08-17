Jurassic gap: Bryce Dallas Howard ‘paid so much less’ than Chris Pratt

Live

Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was paid “so much less” than her co-lead Chris Pratt in the reboot trilogy.

Referencing reports that she was paid $US2 million ($2.85 million) less than Pratt in the second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Howard said the pay gap between the two was far larger.

Despite being co-leads in all three movies, Pratt and Howard, earned $US10 million and $US8 million respectively, Variety reported in 2018.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in an interview with Insider.

“When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard said when she discussed the pay difference with Pratt, he backed her to receive equal pay in other franchise opportunities, such as video game spinoffs and theme park rides.

She said she “loved him so much for doing that”, revealing she had received more money from the films’ subsidiary projects than for the movies.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard said.

“I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”