Entertainment Celebrity Threat to J.K. Rowling over Rushdie tweet
Updated:
Live

Threat to J.K. Rowling over Rushdie tweet

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Police are investigating an “online threat” made to author J.K. Rowling after she tweeted her reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who had written “don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweet about Rushdie.

Rowling had said she felt “very sick” after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.

After sharing screenshots of the threatening tweet, she said: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out inquiries.”

The same Twitter account also posted messages praising the man who attacked Rushdie on stage in New York state.

The tweet to Rowling, which came from an account in Pakistan, appeared to have been taken down by Sunday morning.

Rowling is among the authors and notable faces who have voiced their disbelief after Rushdie’s stabbing.

The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred.

He is on a ventilator and may lose an eye and has sustained nerve damage to his arm and liver, according to the New York Times.

On Friday, New York state police named the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who was taken into custody following the incident.

Since the suspect was identified, people on social media have asked if the attack was in relation to Iran’s former leader Ayatollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for his death.

The call was issued following the publication of Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran since 1988 as many Muslims view it as blasphemous.

– AAP

Topics:

JK Rowling
Follow Us

Live News

election Mr Morrison made the nature of Labor's experience central to his bid for re-election.
PM seeks legal advice over ‘extraordinary’ Morrison move
Chris Bowen says discussion on the details is ongoing.
‘We’ve fixed it’: Bowen says of renewables transition but work on details continues
Salman Rushdie awake and still ‘feisty’, family says
Terrified Cairo worshippers killed while fleeing shocking electrical fire
inflation
‘It’s important not to over-react’: Australia’s top economists on how to fix high inflation
conference film
Chilling new film The Conference offers a provocative reminder of evil