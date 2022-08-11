Newton-John’s husband pays heartfelt tribute

Live

Olivia Newton-John’s husband says the pair’s love for one another “transcends our understanding” in a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

John Easterling said Newton-John was “the most courageous woman I have ever known” and her caring nature “almost eclipses what is humanly possible”.

It came as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith accepted the offer of a state memorial service on behalf of the singer's family.

Mr Andrews said it would be more of a concert rather than a traditional service.

“The family was quite touched at the prospect of Victorians being able to come together and celebrate Olivia’s life,” the premier told reporters on Thursday morning.

The British-born, Melbourne-raised performer died in her sleep at her California home on Monday aged 73.

Newton-John, best known for her role alongside John Travolta in the smash movie musical Grease, endured a recurring battle with breast cancer.

Sharing news of her death on social media, Easterling said she had passed away “peacefully”, surrounded by family and friends.

In a new post, shared from Newton-John’s account on Thursday, he thanked fans for “the ocean of support that has come our way”.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he captioned a picture of himself and his late wife.

“Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.

“We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Describing Newton-John as “the most courageous woman I’ve ever known”, Easterling said.

“At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.

“Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

“In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.

“Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Following news of her death, famous faces across the creative industries including John Travolta, Dolly Parton, Elton John and Kylie Minogue paid tribute to Newton-John.

The cast of the current production of Grease The Musical on London’s West End have dedicated the entire rest of the run to her memory and said they were honoured to “follow in her footsteps each night”.

Aside from her hit role in Grease, Newton-John was also a multiplatinum selling artist, with two singles and two albums having earned certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

She is survived by her husband, as well as daughter Chloe Lattanzi.

– with AAP