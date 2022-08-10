Taika Waititi and Rita Ora marry in secret: Report

Live

Filmmaker Taika Waititi and pop star Rita Ora have reportedly wed in secret in an intimate ceremony in Britain.

There are widespread reports the couple, who have dated at least since March 2021, tied the knot last week in a low-key celebration in London, with publications stating Ora had already changed her surname to Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now singer, 31, and the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, have both been pictured with gold bands on their ring fingers in recent days.

Waititi was seen sporting what looked like a wedding band on Friday in an Instagram story posted by Ora’s sister, while Ora posted a sultry set of snaps to her social media featuring gold jewellery on her left ring finger.

The couple are yet to comment publicly on the reports. But their friends aren’t so shy.

“It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are,” Cosmopolitan quoted an insider saying.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.”

The British singer and New Zealand filmmaker dated for 18 months before deciding in June that they would marry.

Their relationship became public when they were snapped in a clinch in Sydney. They made their red carpet debut together three months later.

Another insider revealed at the time they had proposed to each other simultaneously.

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post. There’s no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, ‘I want to marry you’,” the source said.

According to another source, the couple plan to celebrate with a luxurious honeymoon when work commitments wind down.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine,” they said, as quoted by The Sun.

“Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Waititi was previously married to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he has two daughters. They split in 2018.

Ora is working on The Voice, while Oscar-winning Waititi is working on several movies, including a new Star Wars chapter.