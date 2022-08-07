Live

Actress Anne Heche is listed in a stable condition in hospital after an accident in which her speeding car smashed into a house and ignited an inferno that destroyed the home.

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche’s friend and podcast partner, said in a statement on Saturday.

Heche’s car was captured on CCTV roaring down a residential street before coming to a T-intersection and ploughing straight ahead into the house in Los Angeles’ Westside shortly before 11am on Friday.

The car came to a stop inside the two-storey house and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse.

Television news video showed a blue Mini Cooper Clubman, badly damaged and burned, being towed out of the home.

Another clip captures a clearly agitated Heche struggling with paramedics attempting to put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Police detectives are investigating amid social media critics highlighting what appears to be a bottle of alcohol in her car and accusing the actress of being drunk behind the wheel.

Footage from a surveillance camera taken minutes before the crash shows Heche with what appears to be a red-capped bottle of vodka resting in the driver’s centre console.

A native of Ohio, Heche first came to prominence on the soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role.

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films.

She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997’s Donnie Brasco; with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997’s Volcano; with Harrison Ford in 1998’s Six Days, Seven Nights; with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998’s Return To Paradise, and with an ensemble cast in the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 heightened her fame and brought immense public scrutiny.

Record of bizarre behaviour

In the autumn of 2000 soon after the two broke up, Heche was hospitalised after knocking on the door of a stranger in a rural area in California. Authorities said she had appeared shaken and disoriented, and spoke incoherently to the residents.

In a memoir released the following year, Call Me Crazy, Heche talked about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to camera operator Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. The two had a son together. She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the TV series Men In Trees.

Heche has worked consistently in smaller films, on Broadway, and on TV shows over the past two decades. She recently had recurring roles on the network series Chicago P.D. and All Rise, and in 2020 was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

-with AAP