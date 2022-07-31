Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick in private ceremony

Live

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has revealed her secret wedding to longtime partner Garry Kissick.

The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month.

She posted a single photo to Instragram on Saturday night with the line ‘Husband & wife’.

Barty and Kissick married in front of close friends and family who respected their wishes for a private occasion.

News Corp reports guests included tennis stars Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua, Alicia Molik and Barty’s former junior coach Jim Joyce.

Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No.1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour.

Her three grand slam victories included the 2020 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and a hometown success in this year’s Australian Open.

She announced her shock retirement at the age of 25 in March.

Her husband Garry Kissick is a trainee ­professional at Brookwater Golf Club, where the couple met seven years ago.

Kissick proposed to Barty at home with their much-loved pet dogs.