Entertainment Celebrity Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick in private ceremony
Updated:
Live

Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick in private ceremony

Ash Barty released a single photo from her wedding onto Instagram.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has revealed her secret wedding to longtime partner Garry Kissick.

The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month.

She posted a single photo to Instragram on Saturday night with the line ‘Husband & wife’.

Barty and Kissick married in front of close friends and family who respected their wishes for a private occasion.

News Corp reports guests included tennis stars Pat Rafter, Casey Dellacqua, Alicia Molik and Barty’s former junior coach Jim Joyce.

Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No.1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour.

Her three grand slam victories included the 2020 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and a hometown success in this year’s Australian Open.

She announced her shock retirement at the age of 25 in March.

Her husband Garry Kissick is a trainee ­professional at Brookwater Golf Club, where the couple met seven years ago.

Kissick proposed to Barty at home with their much-loved pet dogs.

Follow Us

Live News

inflation
‘Inflation spiral’: Price rises broaden as households face supermarket squeeze
‘Powerful national truth teller’ and pioneering Aboriginal musician Archie Roach dies, 66
Travel
‘It’s nuts’: War and understaffing pushes up airfares – with no end in sight
Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe’s The Summertime of Our Dreams and the need to choose words carefully
exercise
How much exercise is best? Double the recommended amount
small dogs kirstie clements
Kirstie Clements ponders the allure of small dogs, shopping trolleys and pearl necklaces