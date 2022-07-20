High-stakes plot lines. Explosive death scenes. The supernatural.

Netflix’s Stranger Things and Amazon Prime’s The Boys deliver these elements in spades for fans of two of the biggest streaming hits going around right now.

But it’s the 1980s music, the TV shows’ posters, and another viral TikTok trend that have fans and social media users in a spin.

Following the resurgence of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill, thanks to a pivotal scene in season four of Stranger Things, another pop legend of the era has re-emerged.

Deborah Harry, lead singer of ’80s-rock band Blondie, has found a new, younger fanbase after a version of her 1981 rap classic Rapture was sung by The Boys villain Soldier Boy.

Expect it to explode on radio stations everywhere, just as Bush’s 1985 hit has done in recent weeks.

“Holy sh-t!! Epic,” Blondie wrote on the official Blondie Twitter account.

Blondie’s Rapture and going ‘out to the parking lot’ TikTokers couldn’t wait to get their hands on Harry’s audio and Soldier Boy’s deep-voice cover and turn it into something new. Not only has Blondie’s original rap about being sent to heaven and the man from Mars got traction with The Boys’ over-riding parody of the Marvel universe, but fans speculate it could also be a chart topper. Already, there have been more than 550 million views of the viral TikTok trend, in which creators make funny memes by lip syncing parts of the original song before lip syncing parts of Soldier Boy’s cover. The two versions are accompanied by captions that seek to make funny comparisons between two different types of people. While miming the original, the creators use a filter that gives them big eyes to make them look sweet like Debbie Harry. Then they switch versions, and the filter changes to give them a square jaw like Soldier Boy’s. It’s another TikTok trend going viral – and it might just be a new source of revenue and royalties for Harry and her band. @olympiaanley realistically I just didn’t know what else to do #uni #university #degree ♬ sonido original – Cisco Viet

Kate Bush’s hit finds new audience