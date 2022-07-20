Justin Bieber to resume tour after facial paralysis diagnosis

Live

Justin Bieber will return to the stage with a string of dates in Europe after previously postponing his world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer will begin on July 31 at the Lucca Summer festival in Italy before continuing on through South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

He recently postponed his remaining US dates. They are expected to be rescheduled shortly.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Bieber announced his diagnosis with the condition via an Instagram video about six weeks ago. The Canadian singer told his fans that he realised something was wrong when he noticed his right eye was not blinking and only half his mouth could smile.

“I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he told his 240 million Instagram followers.

Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows but was doing facial exercises and expected to make a full recovery.

“It will go back to normal,” he said.

“It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be.”

Announcing the US postponements on Wednesday, a post from Bieber’s tour’s official Instagram account said the singer was “upbeat” and receiving “the best medical care possible”.

The 27-year-old previously said he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement but it would still take time to recover.

-with AAP