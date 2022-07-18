Lopez, Affleck in surprise midnight Vegas wedding

Live

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot, after getting a licence to get married in Las Vegas.

The marriage licence was issued by Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk’s office.

It came after Lopez announced their engagement in April, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

She confirmed the wedding news in an email to fans on Monday morning (Australian time), and also revealed more details about the surprise ceremony.

Lopez confirmed that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, and “stood in line for a license with four other couples”.

They “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight”, she said. The chapel stayed open after its normal closing time to allow Lopez and Affleck “take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by The King (Elvis Presley) himself.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez wrote.

“In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children, and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12.30 in the morning and at the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.”

The singer also confirmed she’d taken her new husband’s surname, signing her email “Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

Earlier, a representative for Affleck could not be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez’s talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as “Bennifer”, got back together last year after almost 20 years.

In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

-with AAP