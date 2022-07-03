NYC police arrest Taylor Swift’s latest accused stalker

Live

Taylor Swift must wondering why she attracts so many intrusive fans after police in New York City arrested another obsessed stalker.

It is at least the third time the singer has had to deal with invasions of her privacy and threats to her safety.

The latest incident involved a 35-year-old New York man who has been charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested on Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city’s hip Tribeca neighbourhood, on March 26.

He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32-year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

Swift, 32, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap.

That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.

-with AAP