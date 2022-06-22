Entertainment Celebrity ‘One of my regrets’: Hollywood legend Martin Sheen speaks out
Updated:
Live

‘One of my regrets’: Hollywood legend Martin Sheen speaks out

martin sheen name regret
Martin Sheen says he regrets changing his name from his Spanish-influenced birth name. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

West Wing and Apocalyse Now star Martin Sheen has spoken out about his one great regret in a long acting career.

Sheen, now 81, said he regretted taking on a stage name as he started out in show business decades ago.

Sheen was born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, the son of a Spanish father and an Irish mother. The name change was unveiled for a New York production of Hamlet in 1968.

“That’s one of my regrets,” he told Closer Weekly this week.

“I never changed my name officially. It’s still Ramon Estévez on my birth certificate. It’s on my marriage license, my passport, driver’s licence.

“Sometimes you get persuaded when you don’t have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later. But, of course, I’m only speaking for myself.”

martin sheen name
Martin Sheen with sons Ramon and Emilio Estevez. Photo: Getty

Sheen later persuaded his actor son Emilio Estévez to keep his own birth name when he also went into acting.

“The only influence I had on Emilio was to keep his name,” Sheen said.

“When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn’t do it. And I thank God he didn’t.”

But Estévez’s younger brother, Carlos, did go down the name-change route – he became actor Charlie Sheen.

Martin Sheen said he almost didn’t realise his sons were also actors until he “was doing a show one time, and Emilio showed up. I thought he was there to visit me, but he’d gotten a part in the same show”.

“I was so self-involved and trying to be a provider that I wasn’t aware of their inclination to being actors,” he said.

Sheen’s namesake third son, Ramon Estévez, also kept his Spanish-influenced name. Another former actor, Ramon is now involved in the family’s Warner Bros-affiliated production company, Estévez Sheen Productions.

Daughter Renee Estévez, the youngest child of Martin Sheen and his artist wife Janet, is also a former actor and a screenwriter.

Topics:

Martin Sheen
Follow Us

Live News

film
The five best films from the 2022 Sydney Film Festival
Rent
Housing crisis: The 20 regions facing the largest rent hikes
Prince William
‘He will treat things differently’: The future king of England and his first 40 years in the spotlight
Dall-E mini
Dall-E mini: Inside the AI art generator that has taken the internet by storm
taxi
‘What’s the point of booking?’: Taxi industry accused of failing passengers
right wing
Right-wing parties line up for make-or-break Victorian state election