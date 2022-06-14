Entertainment Celebrity Mick Jagger catches COVID on Europe tour
Updated:
Live

Mick Jagger catches COVID on Europe tour

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Rolling Stones have postponed a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band says.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” they said on Monday.

Sir Mick, 78, had experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA, the band said.

Representatives for Mojo Concerts, which had organised the band’s appearance in the Netherlands, came onstage to inform the audience at ArenA, a football stadium, 90 minutes before the concert was due to begin.

“He can’t sing, he can’t play,” an unnamed announcer told fans.

“There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”

Amsterdam was to be the fourth stop in the “Stones Sixty” European tour, following an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.

Topics:

Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones
Follow Us

Live News
These nine vegetables are healthier for you cooked rather than raw
Rebel Wilson
‘So gross’: The world reacts to Sydney Morning Herald ‘outing’ Rebel Wilson
Bunnings
Bunnings targets Gen Z with social media influencers and YouTube videos
markets market wrap
Interest rate decisions and Australian jobs data dominate markets this week
windfall profits tax Gas prices
Bowen faces calls to slug gas companies with windfall profits tax
cancer patients chemotherapy
New blood test identifies cancer patients who need chemo and those who don’t