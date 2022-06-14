Entertainment Celebrity Mick Jagger catches COVID on Europe tour
Live

Mick Jagger catches COVID on Europe tour

The Rolling Stones are on tour – but now they are laying low as Mick Jagger is sick with COVID. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Rolling Stones have postponed a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” they said on Monday.

Jagger, 78, had experienced symptoms after arriving at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA, the band said.

Representatives for Mojo Concerts, which had organised the band’s appearance in the Netherlands, came onstage to inform the audience at ArenA, a football stadium, an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin.

“He can’t sing, he can’t play,” an unnamed announcer told fans. “There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”

Amsterdam was to be the fourth stop in the “Stones Sixty” European tour, following an appearance in Liverpool on Thursday.

Follow Us

Live News
These nine vegetables are healthier for you cooked rather than raw
Stranded Ukrainians left with one way out of city
cancer patients chemotherapy
New blood test identifies cancer patients who need chemo and those who don’t
windfall profits tax Gas prices
Chris Bowen faces calls to slug gas companies with windfall profits tax
Bunnings
Bunnings targets Gen Z with social media influencers and YouTube videos
Rebel Wilson
‘So gross’: The world reacts to Sydney Morning Herald ‘outing’ Rebel Wilson