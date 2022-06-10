While Kim Cattrall has made it clear that she’ll never return to the Sex and the City universe, the actress might cross over to another smash-hit show.

Just as the blonde bombshell has moved on from SATC, so has the show’s creator.

Darren Star, like Cattrall, isn’t involved in the show’s revival series And Just Like That. Instead, he’s been busy at work with his latest project, the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

With so many clear parallels between the two series, fans have been begging to know, could Cattrall’s SATC character, Samantha Jones, be popping up in the next season of Emily in Paris?

‘Juicy’ details

Similar to SATC, Emily in Paris revolves around bright and colourful fashion. Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive (and risk-taking fashion lover) hoping to make it in France.

To add to the similarities, Patricia Field, famous for her work on SATC, serves as the series’ costume designer.

The first two seasons of the show have been cheeky, fun and sexy, all with a fashionable flair, making it the perfect fit for Samantha Jones – or at least a Samantha Jones-esque character.

Fans thought the stars might have been aligning for Cattrall to take her SATC role to the Emily in Paris universe – perhaps even as Emily’s boss.

To their credit, the similarities between the shows’ storylines are obvious. We know that Samantha is now living in Paris after her bitter fallout with Carrie. And Emily was just offered a new job at another Parisian PR firm at the end of Emily in Paris’ second season.

So, could Samantha be Emily’s new boss?

Well, Star was quick to shut down that particular fan theory.

“I’m not a fan of crossovers. It’s two different universes,” he told Variety.

But he did say he would “love” to have Cattrall make a guest appearance.

“I would love to have Kim come onto Emily in Paris as a guest star. I would love to find something nice and juicy for her to do,” he said.

Emily in Paris actor William Abadie added to the speculation last week.

Abadie, who coincidentally plays Brooklyn club owner Zed over in the SATC universe, shared Star’s enthusiasm.

“I need a mistress, don’t I? I think I need a mistress. Please, Mr. Star. I need a mistress,” he told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Preferably blonde, preferably British and preferably brilliant,” Abadie mused, a clear nod to Cattrall and her British and Canadian roots.

Although Cattrall is yet to address the speculation, she’s shared her admiration for Emily in Paris. Cattrall said Star “got it right” with the series in an interview last month.

“I think Darren got it right with Emily in Paris. It’s a young show. It’s about young ideals. It’s about discovery.”

Filming for the show’s third season has just begun, and it’s rumoured to be released on Netflix late this year.

Samantha’s AJLT storyline drags on

Despite Cattrall’s continued absence in AJLT, its writers appear keen as ever to continue Samantha’s storyline.

Although there was no onscreen depiction of Samantha in the spinoff series’ first season, the character’s story continued through a series of cryptic texts with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

When asked in a new interview if the back-and-forth texting will continue into the series’ second season, the show’s director Michael Patrick King answered with a resounding “Yes!”

“My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways,” he said.

Season 1 ended with Carrie reuniting with Samantha in London (off-camera), after throwing Mr Big’s ashes into the Seine.

Acknowledging that all the series’ writers had a different interpretation about the discussion that could have taken place between the pair, King said he’s sure “things became resolved”.

“I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal,” he said.

“Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”

Although Samantha and Carrie’s relationship appears to be “resolved”, the same can’t be said of the years-long feud between Cattrall and Parker.

Cattrall recently revealed she felt great power in saying “no” to the canned third SATC movie, although she had no prior warning that a reboot would be going ahead without her.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” she told Variety earlier this year.

“I found out about it like everyone else did – on social media.”

Parker, who also serves as a co-executive producer, defended the decision on the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Awards Chatter.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue,” she said.

“It no longer felt comfortable for us, so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”