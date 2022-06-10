Live

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari’s unexpected nuptials have been interrupted by a surprise gatecrasher.

Reports emerged on Thursday (local time) that Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were sed to wed at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks, California.

But just hours before Spears was due to walk down the aisle for the third time, her ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander broke into the home, announcing he was there to “crash the wedding”.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears, famously married the singer in 2004 during a wild weekend in Las Vegas. The pair annulled their marriage after just 55 hours, following a petition to the court that stated Spears “lacked understanding of her actions”.

Alexander live-streamed Wednesday’s bizarre break-in on Instagram, with onlooking fans expressing their horror and calling on someone to “phone the cops”.

Re-uploaded footage from the livestream shows Alexander trespassing on Spears’ property while security guards repeatedly attempt to apprehend him.

He is seen walking through Spears’ home, demanding to know where he could find her.

“Don’t put your hands on me – where’s Britney?” Alexander told a staff member.

He made it as far as the wedding gazebo, before he was arrested. Images show Alexander tackled to the ground by a police officer, who reportedly rushed to the scene following a trespassing call.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Page Six that Alexander had been “taken into custody and arrested”.

“I express my thanks to the Ventura county sheriff’s department for their prompt response and good work,” he said.

“I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ventura county sheriff’s Captain Cameron Henderson said Alexander was taken into custody after officers noticed an outstanding warrant for his arrest in another county.

The show must go on

Spears wedding to Asghari was reportedly set to still go ahead Friday, with famous friends including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly among the congregation.

Spears revealed back in November that her wedding gown would be designed by Italian fashion royalty Donatella Versace, who will also be there.

TMZ reports that only one of Spears’ immediate family members, her brother Bryan, would join the celebrations.

Her sister Jamie Lynn, father Jamie, and mother Lynn have reportedly not been invited following their fallout over Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.

It is not yet known who will walk the singer down the aisle.

A lawyer for Spears’ second ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Page Six that their two sons, Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be there.

“They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward,” Mr Kaplan said.

Spears and Asghari’s nuptials follow six years of dating and nine months of engagement.

They became a couple in 2016 on the set of the singer’s Slumber Party music video.

In May, Spears revealed she had suffered a miscarriage a month after announcing she was expecting her first child with Asghari. The couple said at the time that they would “continue trying to expand our beautiful family”.