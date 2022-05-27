Actor Vince Colosimo facing prison stint

Live

Actor Vince Colosimo could end up behind bars after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence of drugs for a second time.

The 55-year-old star has been charged with drug driving and driving whilst disqualified, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

His lawyer said Colosimo was overseas and could not attend the brief hearing in person, and asked for the case to proceed without him.

But prosecutor Bianca Moleta said Colosimo needed to appear because “a term of imprisonment is on the cards” due to his relevant prior conviction.

The former Underbelly actor was convicted and fined $3500 for drug driving while suspended in 2017.

At the time magistrate David Starvaggi told Colosimo he risked a jail term if he ever came back to court.

The case was adjourned to July 14 for a plea hearing.

– AAP