McLachlan's trial delayed by application
McLachlan’s trial delayed by application

Craig McLachlan trial
Craig McLachlan's defamation lawsuit has been delayed by an application. Photo: AAP
Craig McLachlan’s defamation lawsuit over sexual assault and harassment claims has been delayed by an application, which is expected to soon be revealed to the jury.

The actor is suing the ABC, Fairfax and actress Christie Whelan Browne in the NSW Supreme Court.

Articles published in 2018 accused McLachlan of touching, kissing and groping actresses without permission in The Rocky Horror Show, Neighbours, City Homicide, and The Doctor Blake Mysteries

The award-winning performer agreed he had brought sexual jokes and pranks to The Rocky Horror Show, including deep-throating bananas and masturbating crew members’ arms.

But he has denied the allegations in the publications, and has accused Whelan Browne and two other women of approaching the media for notoriety or money.

His case finished on Thursday and the defendants were due to begin calling their witnesses on Friday at midday.

But the jury was told legal issues had arisen and the matter was expected to resume at 2pm.

– AAP

