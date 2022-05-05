Man charged over Chappelle stage assault

Live

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack on Chappelle, 48, came on Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day Netflix is a Joke festival, which featured many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department official said the suspect, who has since been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was carrying a replica handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

Soon after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comic Chris Rock, who took the microphone and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” – a reference to his own experience of being slapped by the Hollywood star during the live Oscars telecast on March 27.

Chappelle appeared to emerge unscathed from Tuesday’s attack and went on with the show, ad-libbing jokes about the incident and what happened to the suspect, who was chased down onstage by security personnel.

Chappelle said it was fortunate his assailant was “clumsy”, adding, “He’s back there getting stomped”, according to video footage of the altercation posted online by the celebrity news website TMZ.com.

Photos of the man seated on an ambulance gurney afterwards showed his face visibly bruised and his right arm apparently dislocated or broken.

Police later said Mr Lee was being held in jail on a $US30,000 ($42,000) bond after being charged.

No court hearing was immediately scheduled.

There was no word from authorities about a motive for the attack, which according to The Los Angeles Times unfolded after a routine in which Chappelle, wearing a business suit, talked about comedians worrying more about personal safety these days and introduced his own security guard on stage.

Chappelle drew a backlash last year for material presented in his Netflix comedy special The Closer that some in the LGBTQ community branded as ridicule of transgender people.

However, his fans consider the material in question a cry against ‘cancel culture’.

Chappelle alluded to the controversy from the stage shortly after he was tackled on Tuesday, quipping, “It was a trans man”, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Video of the incident shows the suspect charging onto the stage, apparently from the audience, and launching his upper body into Chappelle, slamming his shoulder into the comedian’s ribs and chest.

Both men fell to the floor before scrambling back to their feet, and the suspect darted away, chased initially by Chappelle. He dodged a swarm of people for several seconds before being tackled.

The incident sparked immediate comparisons to the Oscar-night clash between Smith and Rock, an incident that prompted concerns of copycat assaults.

“As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show,” his spokeswoman Carla Sims said in a statement on Wednesday, crediting Rock and fellow comedian-actor Jamie Foxx with helping “calm the crowd”.

Chappelle was “fully co-operating with the active police investigation of this incident”, Ms Sims said.

A representative for the Hollywood Bowl, one of the most famous entertainment venues in Los Angeles, told Reuters the incident was under investigation, and declined to comment further.

– AAP