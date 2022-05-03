Live

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has walked the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, taking the chance to speak about his plans for social media company Twitter.

Mr Musk attended 2022 fashion extravaganza with his mother, Maye Musk, in his first public appearance since striking the US$44 billion ($61 billion) deal to purchase the social media company.

“My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and have as broad a swathe of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter,” he told Vogue red carpet livestream host La La Anthony.

Mr Musk said hoped Twitter users “find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life [sic] better”.

Mr Musk has spoken about wanting to make Twitter a ‘free-speech’ platform, leading to speculation that former US president Donald Trump and others who have been banned might soon return to the platform.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, who has been in charge of the platform for just four months, has told employees not to expect big changes before the deal is finalised – but that is expected before the end of 2022.

Mr Musk last attended the Met Gala in 2018 with his ex-partner, musician Grimes, with who he shares children X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sidræl.

History on display

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Met Gala veteran Kim Kardashian stunned fashion historians when arrived wearing a piece of history.

Attendees were asked to dress to the theme ‘Gilded Glamour’ in honour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Never shy about an ambitious transformation, Kardashian bleached her dark locks a bright platinum blonde and donned Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr President’ gown, pulled straight from the archives.

The sheer nude gown was the exact outfit worn by the blonde bombshell when she serenaded then-US president John F. Kennedy Jr in 1962, just months before her death.

The bedazzled frock, which was initially bought by Monroe from designer Jean-Louis for US$1440 ($2041), is the most expensive dress to be sold at auction – after fetching US$4.8 million ($6.8 million) in 2016.

It has been on display at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum in Florida since.

Monroe was reportedly sewn into the dress to ensure a seamless fit, and Kardashian admitted fitting into it was a gruelling effort.

When the reality star was invited to try on a replica for size, she said she was devastated when it didn’t fit.

“When it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Kardashian shed more than seven kilograms to get into the real thing for Monday night’s glitzy event.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest vegies and protein,” she told Vogue.

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Kardashian changed into a replica of the famous gown later, telling Vogue she “would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage” to the real thing.

Meanwhile, Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner had a less friendly online reception upon debuting her outfit.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO wore a tiered frilly while gown with a mesh halter neck, topped with a snapback baseball cap adorned with a lace veil.

The look was a reiteration of the Off-White fall 2022 show’s closing look, designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

Despite the symbolism, fans wrote on Twitter that the fashion house “did her dirty”.

Rapper Nicki Minaj also showed she was a fan of the hat trend, sporting a black cap paired to match her leather pantsuit and tulle over-skirt.