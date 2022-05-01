Entertainment Celebrity Country music legend Naomi Judd dead at 76
Naomi Judd's last years were blighted by mental illness.
US country music singer Naomi Judd has died aged 76, her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd have confirmed in a statement.

Judd found fame as part of country music duo The Judds alongside her daughter Wynonna.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ashley and Wynonna said: “Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy.

“We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

“We are in unknown territory.”

Judd’s career spanned almost three decades and she was awarded a Grammy for country song of the year with the Judds’ hit Love Can Build A Bridge.

The Judds were due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and recently announced they would be going on tour together for the first time in over a decade.

