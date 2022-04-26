Entertainment Celebrity Video shows Baldwin rehearsing with gun
Updated:
Live

Video shows Baldwin rehearsing with gun

Alec Baldwin
The footage shows Baldwin in costume as an old west gunslinger and practising with what appears to be the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A New Mexico county sheriff has released video of actor Alec Baldwin rehearsing with an old-west style revolver on the set of the film Rust before the gun went off in his hand, killing a cinematographer.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza also made public crime scene photos and videotaped interviews with cast members of Rust, including Baldwin, but said a formal decision on criminal charges would depend on further forensic work.

“Various components of the investigation remain outstanding, including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis, [coroner’s] findings and the analysis of Mr Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators,” Mr Mendoza said in a statement on Monday (local time).

Watch Alec Baldwin on the <i>Rust</i> set

Source: Twitter/Ryan Laughlin (KOTB)

The state of New Mexico last week fined Rust Movie Productions the maximum amount possible, $US137,000 ($191,000), for “wilful” safety lapses leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was killed during filming in October when the revolver Baldwin was holding fired a live round that struck her in the chest and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. Mr Souza survived his injury.

Mr Baldwin, 64, has denied responsibility for Ms Hutchins’ death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set of the western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The footage released on Monday, with no accompanying sound, shows Mr Baldwin in costume as an old west gunslinger and practising with what appears to be the gun that went off in his hand, killing Halyna.

Separate video shows the actor being questioned by officers on the set and at a police station.

Baldwin, a producer on the film, has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins’ death, including one by her husband, Matthew.

– AAP

Topics:

Alec Baldwin Rust
Follow Us

Live News

Coalition emissions
‘Wiggle room’: Coalition candidate questions government’s net-zero pledge
Labor to unveil plan to tackle China expansionism in the Pacific
New Zealand is open for tourism and there's plenty of new things to see and do.
What’s new in New Zealand: The sights, bites and stays that have popped up since the pandemic
albanese bongiorno Labor
Paul Bongiorno: Albanese regroups for final showdown, unfazed by government’s war talk
Dutton China warning
Coalition sounds ‘war’ warning amid Solomons ‘word games’
Elon Musk
Elon Musk strikes $61 billion deal to take over social media company Twitter