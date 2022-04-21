Entertainment Celebrity Hugh Jackman warns fans of scammers impersonating him
Hugh Jackman shared a warning on social media of scammers using his name and likeness to steal your details. Photo: Getty
Hugh Jackman has shared a warning to fans after discovering scammers are impersonating the Wolverine star to try to steal personal information.

Jackman alerted his Instagram followers on Thursday after the 53-year-old Australian star’s image and likeness was repeatedly used in an internet scam, asking people for their bank details.

“I have never and will never ask for your credit card [number], personal information, Social Security [number], bank information etc,” Jackman wrote in an Instagram story.

“If anyone is asking for this information, and pretending to be me, it is a scam!

“Please never give anyone your personal information. Be safe. Love HJ.”

Hugh Jackman warned his fans of potential scams on Thursday. Photo: Instagram

Jackman’s name and image has been used in numerous online scams in recent years, including a bitcoin scam in 2019, which used the X-Men actor’s likeness to claim it could “turn you into a billionaire”.

In July 2019, Jackman also warned fans of a fake meet and greet that asked online followers to pay to meet him.

“Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts,” Jackman wrote at the time.

“I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me.

“Please know this… I have not and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do not give anyone you do not know your personal information!

“Please hear me… If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money… it is a SCAM.”

Jackman is in New York City, performing the broadway musical, The Music Man.

