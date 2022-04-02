Live

Actor Will Smith has saved Hollywood the trouble of deciding if he should be expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by resigning before he could be booted. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he said of the outburst that saw him storm onstage and slap presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony. In a statement quoted by Variety, Smith said his tantrum “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. “So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.” The slap-happy star described his actions after taking offence at a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia as “shocking, painful and inexcusable.” “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” Smith’s statement continued. “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Smith’s resignation came two days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the star for violating the organisation’s standards of conduct.

Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat onto the stage and assaulted Rock, whose joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s hair loss prompted the extraordinary eruption.

Front row abuse

After returning to his seat Smith followed up with a stream of obscenities and abuse as Rock attempted to get the awards ceremony back on track.

Then, moments later, he went on to win the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, accepting the award with a rambling and disjointed speech that some listeners took as a not-quite apology to Rock.

According to Variety, his acceptance speech, initial failure to apologize to Rock and decision to attend the post-ceremony Vanity Fair party infuriated senior members of the Academy, prompting a series of official statements about the incident that became more damning as the week progressed.

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

-with AAP