Kylie Minogue’s massive hint at new Qantas tie-up

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has hinted at a looming collaboration with Qantas with a cheeky social media post on Tuesday.

Minogue took to Instagram to share a short video of herself humming along to a song that is synonymous with the airline – Peter Allen’s I Still Call Australia Home.

The star, who returned to live in her home city of Melbourne late last year, captioned the post with a musical note emoji and just one word: #Qantas.

The airline has used Allen’s hit in a string of advertisements since the 1980s.

Minogue revived her Neighbours character, Charlene Robinson, in a $20 million campaign for tourism Australia in late 2019. Intended to lure Brexit-fatigued British tourists to our shores, it also featured comedian Adam Hills – well known in Britain for his The Last Leg talk show – and cameos from sports stars Shane Warne, Ash Barty and Ian Thorpe.

But its timing was most unfortunate. The ad was launched only months before the pandemic hit and Australia slammed its borders shut to tourists for two years.

Now, with borders reopened, international travel demand is roaring back and Qantas is planning to hit the skies in a big way in coming months.

Qantas and Jetstar both have significant escalations in trans-Tasman flights planned from mid-April. Earlier this month, Qantas also returned a fourth A380 to the skies for longer flights.

Late last year, Minogue returned to Melbourne to live, after more than 30 decades in London. She has reportedly bought a house closer to her parents and sister, Dannii, in Melbourne’s leafy east.

“Work will still take me back to Europe and the US, but knowing Australia is my base again is really lovely,” she told the Nine newspapers last month.

Time is precious and it’s the evolution of me. I’ve also needed to relearn many things about Australia – like the need for Aerogard. And I forgot how laid-back we can be, too.

I still call Australia home has been synonymous with Qantas